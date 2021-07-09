AEW Special Projects Manager Charlie Ramone Discusses His Role In The Stadium Stampede Matches
Charlie Ramone takes fans behind the scenes of AEW Stadium Stampede. Every wrestling promotion needs a prop guy. On his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard has talked about WWE’s Richie Posner, who he calls the “Magic Man.” Many NWA legends have spoken about Klondike Bill and what he was able to do for the Jim Crockett territory, including the construction of the original War Games cage.www.fightful.com
Comments / 0