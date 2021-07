On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people of the Solomon Islands as you celebrate your National Day on July 7th. We are proud of the results of our shared commitment to stability, democracy, and sustainable development. The launch of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Strengthening Competitiveness, Agribusiness, Livelihoods and Environment (SCALE) program and the Millennium Challenge Corporation Board’s approval of a threshold program are both testaments to the promise and results of our friendship. Guided by our common values and shared history, we are dedicated to continuing to work together to address the challenges of the climate crisis and COVID-19. We look forward to the advancement and growth of our partnership in the years to come.