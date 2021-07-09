The Secret to Laying Down on Your Side with Headphones On

It's a never-ending task trying to answer the question, What are the best wireless headphones (or earbuds)? Instead, it's better to narrow your search down first and then pick the best of the options available. In the case of people who find themselves surrounded by Apple gadgets, it could make sense to figure out the best wireless headphones to pair with Apple gear and then select something that transitions between those devices with ease. As you might suspect, Apple's own AirPods are a great place to start. There are plenty of variations and even some non-Apple branded audio devices to consider. These all work great for Apple Music's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, too.