At last check, there were no Alabama co-sponsors on either H.R. 82 or S. 1302, the Social Security Fairness Act. This is the first-time efforts to repeal the unfairness of the Windfall Elimination Provisions and the Government Pension Offset (a reduction in your Social Security or your spousal annuity) has been in both the House and the Senate at the same time. This affects Civil Service employees hired during the late 1970s.