New Orleans, LA

Happy Birthday Jack White: Performing Live At 2012 Voodoo Experience

JamBase
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks Jack White’s 46th birthday. The renowned singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer was born on July 9, 1975 in Detroit. Jack found fame and acclaim with The White Stripes around the turn of the century and the highly influential duo, featuring Meg White on drums, ushered in an era of blues-leaning, garage rock duos like The Black Keys, The Kills and more who came to prominence in the 2000s.

