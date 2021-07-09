EDDIE directs ‘A Remix Pack’ EP with takes from Dirty South, Blanke, and No Mana to mau5trap

Few artists have managed to come out of quarantine swinging. One of these few is none other that the Italian dj/ producer trio known as MEDUZA. Back when the mysterious trio burst onto the scene with their debut single ‘Piece Of Your Heart’ in 2019, no one really knew what to expect from them. Now, following a slew of original tracks, and remixes, we know just what they are capable of. The idea of new music from the trio is exciting, and something we look forward to. Today, we get just that, new music from MEDUZA, by the way of a new remix. The remix in question is a track called ‘Innadadance’ by the legendary Faithless, featuring Suli Breaks and Jazzie B.