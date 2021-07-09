EDDIE directs ‘A Remix Pack’ EP with takes from Dirty South, Blanke, and No Mana to mau5trap
EDDIE is returning to mau5trap with his A Remix Pack EP, which sees Dirty South, Blanke, and No Mana place flavorful spins on three of his tracks. Featuring Dirty South’s take on “Something In Between, ” Blanke’s remix of “Abandon,” No Mana’s twist on “Shine,” and a new single from EDDIE titled “Still Healed,” the EP packages an eclectic set of sounds in a four-song parcel.dancingastronaut.com
