EDDIE directs ‘A Remix Pack’ EP with takes from Dirty South, Blanke, and No Mana to mau5trap

By Ariel King
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDDIE is returning to mau5trap with his A Remix Pack EP, which sees Dirty South, Blanke, and No Mana place flavorful spins on three of his tracks. Featuring Dirty South’s take on “Something In Between, ” Blanke’s remix of “Abandon,” No Mana’s twist on “Shine,” and a new single from EDDIE titled “Still Healed,” the EP packages an eclectic set of sounds in a four-song parcel.

