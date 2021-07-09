What opposing coaches are saying about Ole Miss in the preseason
This the time of the year when most of us bury our heads in every preseason college football magazine we can get our hands on. In part, those publications are what help get us through the lazy summer months to the kickoff of a new season. One of those traditional magazines, Lindy's, hit the shelves several weeks ago. One of the great features Lindy's offers is an anonymous perspective from a team's opposing coaches. Here is what Lindy's published as quotes from opposing coaches on the Ole Miss Rebels...247sports.com
