Bakersfield bank robbery suspect arrested in Oregon

A man wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Bakersfield was arrested in Oregon on Wednesday.

On June 23rd, 43-year-old Joseph Lout allegedly robbed the BBVA Bank in the 8500 block of Stockdale Highway, as well as the Safe 1 Credit Union on Oak Street on July 1st.

Authorities were able to identify Lout as the suspect and tracked him to Roseburg, Oregon. Lout attempted to flee from officers but was later apprehended. He will be extradited back to Bakersfield.

In addition to Lout, 29-year-old Amanda Flaherty-Wydur was arrested in connection to her role in the robberies.