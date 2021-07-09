Chinese state media used Time Square video screen to praise China’s COVID response
Chinese state-owned media have been operating a video screen in New York City’s Time Square since 2011, advertising pro-China messaging. This last year, that so-called “China screen” also promoted China’s COVID-19 response, even as critics have blamed China for concealing critical information about the virus that began in Wuhan and has lead to the deaths of millions of people worldwide.americanmilitarynews.com
