A tough three years for five-time All Star Kevin Love was punctuated by an even more difficult 2020-21. After earning his last All-Star selection and playoff appearance during the 2017-18 season, Love and his Cleveland Cavaliers have severely regressed since the team’s LeBron James-led golden years. With his stats slowly falling and multiple injuries hampering his ability to lead the team, Love has been clearly frustrated with his squad’s three consecutive losing records.