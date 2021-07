Looks like we won’t be waiting too much longer for the next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Now going by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Complete Edition, CD Projekt Red has announced that the long-awaited update will be coming later this year, and will be applicable for those playing on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/Series S, and PC. If that wasn’t enough, the company also revealed that there will be some brand new DLC included in this as well, all of which has been inspired by the Netflix television series adaptation which has become a world wide success.