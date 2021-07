If you're reading this, it may already be too late. When we recently took delivery of this handsome, metallic brown 2021 Volvo V90 wagon in its sumptuous top T6 Inscription trim level, we had some vain hope that if we found the right words to channel its blend of utility and civility, a greater American audience might wake up to the joys of the station wagon. But as we put fingers to keyboard for this review, news broke that Volvo has decided to discontinue the V90 (and certain trims of the smaller V60) in the United States for the 2022 model year. May perpetual light shine upon it.