Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Cannes Review: Lingui Tells a Female-Led Tale of Perseverance and Hope in Chad

By David Katz
thefilmstage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Chad, whose two main languages are Arabic and French, “lingui” is a distinct term meaning a “bond or connection”; the film’s alternate title gives it a more pious hue—the “sacred bonds.” But what’s fascinating and most novel about African cinema great Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s new drama is the lack of an overtly religiose aura: the bonds created by its generation-spanning units of women are uplifting and resilient, while sought independently from Chad’s ruling, patriarchal class. To compare with conditions in the West, an analog would be to radical women’s networks, or even experiments in collective living and solidarity like communes.

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#France#Movies#Cannes Review#Central African#Islamic#Dardennes#Chadians#Disney
Related
thefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Adèle Haenel Narrates a Damning Tale of Post-WWII French History in Returning to Reims

The MIT Press describes Didier Eribon’s book Returning to Reims as “a memoir and meditation on individual and class identity, and the forces that keep us locked in political closets.” The author never went back home upon leaving until after his father was moved to a nursing home for those afflicted by Alzheimer’s; and it was only upon his return that he began to recognize the underlying factors that made its community what it became, despite its origins. By looking inward at his own identity as a gay progressive always at odds with a homophobic dad who gradually allied himself with the National Front, Eribon began to uncover the historical events that altered the political landscape enough for a working-class town to embrace the far-right.
Laredo Morning Times

Mahamat-Saleh Haroun Calls Cannes Competition Title 'Lingui' a 'Tribute' to Women of Chad

Set on the outskirts of the capital city of N’Djamena, “Lingui” is the story of a single mother, Amina (Achouackh Abakar Souleymane), whose already fragile world threatens to collapse when she learns that her daughter, Maria (Rihane Khalil Alio Brahim), is pregnant — a birth the 15-year-old is desperate to terminate. But in a country where abortion is condemned by Islamic faith and banned by law, Amina finds herself facing an impossible battle.
US News and World Report

Set in Chad, Cannes Film 'Lingui' Explores Abortion Struggles

CANNES, France (Reuters) - The director behind "Lingui", a Cannes Film Festival entry about a teenager's battle in Chad to get an abortion, said on Friday he hoped the story would resonate well beyond the African country, including in places like the United States where there are vocal anti-abortion movements.
Posted by
WSOC Charlotte

Abortion drama from Chad stirs Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France — (AP) — Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, whose drama “Lingui” has been a standout of the first week of the Cannes Film Festival, has a unique relationship as a filmmaker to his native country of Chad. Haroun is one of the African nation's only film directors and easily its most...
Deadline

Cannes Review: ‘Lingui, The Sacred Bonds’

The dilemma of a poor 15-year-old girl seeking an abortion in an Islamic African country where the practice is both taboo and illegal is dramatized with understated compassion in Lingui, The Sacred Bonds. Veteran Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun lays out the tale in a steady manner that maintains an appealing...
WorldScreendaily

‘House Arrest’: Cannes Review

Aleksey German Jr arrives at Cannes with the story of a University professor confined to campus. David (Merab Ninidze), a university professor in a provincial Russian campus which has clearly seen better days, launches a one-man social media campaign designed to reveal the corruption of the local mayor. His actions backfire however, and he finds himself placed under house arrest and served with trumped up embezzlement charges (the same charges, coincidentally, which were made against Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who spent 18 months under house arrest). Aleksey German Jr’s latest film, a Kafkaesque single-location satire about the considerable cost of doing the right thing, lacks some of the dense complexity of his earlier work. But in David, the film has a charismatic and textured central character who widens the scope of a picture which rarely strays beyond the confines of a cluttered, claustrophobic apartment.
Screendaily

‘Robust’: Cannes Review

Critics Week opens with an enjoyable odd-couple drama starring Gerard Depardieu and Deborah Lukumuena. Larger than life in all conceivable ways, Gérard Depardieu can be a disruptive, unsteadying presence in films which fail to cater to the fact that he brings generous helping of Depardieu to any role he plays. Constance Meyer’s highly enjoyable Critics Week opener Robust not only takes this on board, it runs with it, casting Depardieu as George, an ageing French actor with a tendency to crash motorbikes and to embark on drunken misadventures. “France without meat isn’t France,” he grumbles at one point, which is possibly the most Depardieu thing that anyone has ever said. The film’s secret weapon, however, is Déborah Lukumuena, supremely assured as Aïssa, the temporary security guard with whom George forges a grudging friendship.
thefilmstage.com

Justin Kurzel and Caleb Landry Jones Tell a Tale of Violence In Trailer for Cannes Title Nitram

Justin Kurzel doesn’t make it easy. Notwithstanding the oddity that is his Assassin’s Creed movie, the Australian auteur has distinct eyes for horrors—so we see in his true-crime project Snowtown, blistering Kelly Gang, or the bloodiest Macbeth adaptation ever put to screen. Understand some premature queasiness, then, about Nitram, his picture concerning the 1996 mass shooting in Port Arthur, Tasmania, that prompted lasting changes in Australia’s gun laws. Add in the oft-unsettling screen presence that is Caleb Landry Jones—back from a trip making surprisingly excellent music—and, well…
MoviesScreendaily

‘Anais In Love’: Cannes Review

Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s elegant French romance makes its debut in Critics Week. Dir/Scr: Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. France. 2020. 98 mins. As light and airy as a summer breeze, Anais In Love (Les Amours d’Anais) captures a portrait of a young woman impulsively navigating the unpredictable twists of life and love. Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet’s elegant debut feature is pitched between the worlds of Eric Rohmer and Greta Gerwig or Agnes Jaoui. A polished, slightly old-fashioned exploration of romance, desire and the longings of an inconstant heart, it should appeal to Francophone markets and sophisticated Francophile audiences.
wtvbam.com

Female-led Cannes jury hopes for end to gender debate

CANNES, France (Reuters) – Women will outnumber men on the Cannes Film Festival jury this year – but members including French actress Melanie Laurent said on Tuesday they dreamed of a time when female representation would no longer be newsworthy in the cinema industry. The world’s biggest movie festival, along...
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Review: ‘Bergman Island’

Breathing in the air that the master breathed, staying in his home and becoming saturated with all manner of first-hand Bergman-iana has in no way qualified Bergman Island writer-director Mia Hansen-Love to be mentioned in the same breath as the late Swedish master Ingmar Bergman, much less make a film about his aura and legacy. Lazy, unimaginative and incapable of expressing admiration for Bergman in any meaningful way, this story of a couple who make a pilgrimage to Faro Island to soak in the man’s influence, is a very poor excuse for an homage except as a travelogue. When Woody Allen did it, it was both sincere and very funny.
Screendaily

’Unclenching The Fists’: Cannes Review

Russian filmmaker Kira Kovalenko makes her debut with an intense family drama. A young woman fears that she has one last chance to escape the virtual prison created by her father in a soul-destroying mining town in the Caucasus – but, after years of smothering constraint, the biggest obstacle to her dream may actually be herself. While this is a promising premise, Kira Kovalenko’s second film (after 2016’s Sofichka), is far less affecting than it ought to be. In fact, it is much like its characters: earnest, intense and often suffocating.
Screendaily

‘After Yang’: Cannes Review

Dir/scr. Kogonada. USA. 2021. 101 mins. Films about androids often speculate whether artificial life forms really dream of being human – but, as someone points out in After Yang, that’s such a human question to ask. Themes of organic versus artificial identity are mapped onto racial identity politics – and questions about family, consumerism and the value of sensory experience – in After Yang, a beautifully executed, intellectually searching and sometimes droll futuristic drama.
Screendaily

‘Hit The Road’: Cannes Review

Panah Panahi raises the roof with his Directors’ Fortnight triumph. Crackling with energy and outbreaks of exuberant lip syncing, riotously funny at times and quietly devastating at others, the phenomenal feature debut from Panah Panahi looks set to be one of the major discoveries of this year’s Cannes. A road trip in a borrowed car: a father laid up with a leg in plaster, a mother laughing through tears, a young child rattling around the vehicle’s interior like an errant firework. And an adult son who says nothing, his eyes fixed on the road ahead. From these basic ingredients, Panahi crafts a vibrantly humane and utterly relatable portrait of a family at a crossroads.
Screendaily

‘Commitment Hasan’: Cannes Review

Turkey’s Semih Kaplanoglu continues his ‘Commitment’ trilogy in Cannes Un Certain Regard. Farming the land that he inherited from his father in a windswept but fertile corner of Turkey throws up daily challenges for Hasan (Umut Karadag). These he meets with a combination of fatalism and shrewdness, traits which are reflected in his wily wife Emine (Filiz Bozok). But when Hasan and his wife are accepted for Hajj, their imminent pilgrimage to Mecca causes Hasan to question his conscience, and to confront the impact of his choices on those near and dear to him. A slowburner with considerable cumulative power, the latest from Semih Kaplanoglu combines an enveloping sense of place with a pleasingly textured portrait of an imperfect man.
Screendaily

‘Good Mother’: Cannes Review

Hafsia Hersi shows her mettle in her second film, set in a Marseilles housing estate. An instantly involving portrait of a fifty-something woman in contemporary Marseilles diligently holding together several generations, Good Mother firmly establishes actor turned writer/director Hafsia Herzi (that was her dancing and dancing in The Secret of the Grain) as a significant French filmmaker following her 2019 debut You Deserve A Lover. Anchored by non-pro Halima Benhamed (who had never acted and merely accompanied her daughter to an audition) as radiantly stoic central character Nora, the film’s always-convincing narrative is a seemingly effortless example of all the intersectionality, diversity and women in front of and behind the camera anyone could possibly want.
Screendaily

‘Small Body’: Cannes Review

A young woman attempts to save the soul of her stillborn child in 1900s Italy. Dir: Laura Samani. Italy/France/Slovenia. 2021. 89 mins. A young mother, bereft after her baby is stillborn, clings to the hope that she can save her child from eternity in limbo in this beguiling and mythic drama. Agata (Celeste Cescutti, captivating) lives on an island in northeast Italy in 1900. It’s a community in which Catholicism, folklore and mysticism are enmeshed in a messy co-dependency. Agata grasps at a whispered rumour of a church in the mountains which can bring a stillborn child to life for a single breath, long enough for the baby to be baptised and its soul saved. During her perilous journey north, she encounters Lynx (Ondina Quadri), a wily, semi-feral boy who offers to help but casts a swift appraising eye over Agata to see how best he might benefit from assisting her. A rough-hewn fairytale unfolding against a fully realised world, this is an arresting feature debut for director Laura Samani.
Screendaily

‘A Radiant Girl’: Cannes Review

Sandrine Kiberlain directs this French Occupation drama which plays out in Cannes Critics’ Week. Dir. Sandrine Kiberlain. France. 2021. 98 mins. The Occupation in Paris: we’ve been here many times before in French cinema, and one thing can certainly be said of Sandrine Kiberlain’s debut feature as a writer-director is that she does it differently. Whether or not she does it well it is almost moot: there’s plenty to engage in A Radiant Girl, not least a performance by Rebecca Marder which more than delivers (perhaps even too much) on the luminous promise of the English title.
darkhorizons.com

A24 Nabs Rapace-Led Dark Tale “Lamb”

A24 has acquired all North American rights to the Noomi Rapace-led “Lamb” which premieres in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival that just got underway. The dark and atmospheric folktale follows a childless couple in rural Iceland who makes an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature.

Comments / 0

Community Policy