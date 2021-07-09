Cancel
Kailyn Lowry Suing Briana DeJesus for Defamation: Updates, Everything We Know

By Samantha Benitz
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 8 days ago
Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is suing “longtime foe” and costar Briana DeJesus for defamation, and she has requested a trial by jury in a filing submitted to the court on June 25, 2021, which has been obtained by In Touch.

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host, 29, seeks compensation for damages and attorney fees from DeJesus, 27, after the defendant “asserted that Lowry physically beat [ex-boyfriend] Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons [Lux and Romello Creed], and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

The filing obtained by In Touch cites a statement DeJesus gave to entertainment site Celebuzz on June 9, in which she claimed to know the reason for Lowry’s absence from the Tuesday, June 8, episode of Teen Mom 2.

At the time, DeJesus said she felt Lowry’s storyline on the show was “inauthentic,” telling the publication she took pride in documenting her own “full, true story … the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between.”

“Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus alleged. “This was back when [her son] Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested [in September] after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris. While I understand Kail — and all of us — want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names (and Kail takes pride in her brand and her podcasts) at the end of the day, she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.”

“She doesn’t want to film about breaking and entering into Chris’ momma house and beating him for cutting his child [Lux]’s hair,” Briana further alleged on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 8, claiming Lowry was trying to “cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.” DeJesus said she prides herself on filming “it all” and not “faking scenes,” even if they are less than flattering.

Lowry’s attorneys claim DeJesus’ remarks to Celebuzz were done “for the purpose of causing Lowry harm” and they also argue that DeJesus lined “her own pockets while doing so.” They say she allegedly used “Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself” by going on in further detail about what she said was the “real story” behind Lowry’s absence from the episode in an Instagram Live on or about June 9.

In the Live broadcast, DeJesus insinuated Lowry was still upset with her for a past fling with her ex Javi Marroquin. “I was the fifth girl added to Teen Mom 2, and some people didn’t like the fact that I was taking away TV time from others, but that’s not the point,” DeJesus claimed about the cast’s response to her arrival in June 2017.

As for Lowry, she has been part of the franchise since 2010 as an original star of the show 16 & Pregnant. “Anyways, I messed around with somebody’s ex-husband, I get it, you hate me for that. I tried to say sorry, I apologize, we’re past that,” DeJesus added. “Me and Kail squashed the beef, like there’s no hard feelings from that, we literally let it go.”

The mom of two continued, “So now, here we go, fast forward to what’s going on right now. I got some information about Kail and why she wasn’t on tonight’s episode. I got true sources, true facts, from the people that work in production.”

Lowry’s legal team argues that DeJesus “recklessly disregarded the truth” about the drama going on between Lowry and Lopez, 27, and to this date, has not “recanted the alleged facts” she shared with her more than 1 million Instagram followers.

Scroll down for details on Kailyn’s lawsuit against Briana.

