The five best tech deals in Canada this week

By Chris Brown
mobilesyrup.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve scoured the web for the best deals from Canadian tech retailers. This week we have deals on LG televisions, Sony cameras, and Nintendo games. LG’s renowned NanoCell television is currently on sale at Best Buy Canada. The 65-inch HDR Smart television set is one of the best on the market for streaming and watching movies. With Dolby Vision and 8K UHD resolution you’ll be getting crystal clear picture with deep shadows and colours that pop.

mobilesyrup.com

