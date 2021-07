Investing in big and established companies is considered to be less risky. This is because shares of established companies are usually less volatile than those of other companies. Thus, if you are starting or learning to trade, then investing in such companies is a good strategy. However, these companies usually command a higher per-share price, putting them out of reach for many retail investors. Thus, one way to invest in these companies is through mutual funds, especially large growth mutual funds. These funds invest in big companies that are expected to grow faster than other large-cap companies. Let’s take a look at the top ten large growth mutual funds.