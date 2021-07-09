Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carson, CA

Trash ‘smoothies’ could be future sources of fuel, but cities first need a plan to process organic waste

By Jason Ruiz
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 8 days ago

At a water pollution control plant in Carson, a trash “smoothie” is fed into a six-story tall “stomach” where an anaerobic digestion process will allow methane to be extracted and turned into fuel for cars and other biosolids like fertilizers.

The plant is operated by the Los Angeles County Sanitation District and it uses the extracted methane for a nearby gas station it operates in Carson that’s open to the public. The plant produces about 1,300 gasoline-gallon-equivalents per day.

Will Chen, a supervising engineer for the Los Angeles County Sanitation District, which operates the Carson site, said that they expect more “smoothie” trash to be delivered to the plant as new laws take affect in the coming months that require cities to divert organic waste from landfills and into facilities like this.

“The more slurry we receive in the coming months and coming years, the more RNG [renewable natural gas] we’re going to be able to produce,” Chen said, estimating that about 4,000 tons of organic material could soon have to be processed in the region per day.

The reason why Chen is expecting such an increase is because a new state law requiring that food scraps and yard waste be diverted from landfills to reduce methane emissions in California goes into effect Jan. 1.

Senate Bill 1383, otherwise known as the Short-Lived Climate Pollutants Organic Waste Methane Emissions bill, was signed into law in September 2016. It requires organic waste such as food scraps, yard waste and fibers from papers and cardboard to be separated from regular trash and recyclables and processed in ways similar to the plants in Puente Hills and Carson.

CalRecycle, the state agency in charge of the program, estimates that 20% of California’s methane emissions are generated from organic waste in landfills and that organic waste makes up half of what goes into the state’s trash dumps.

Lawmakers hope that the law can reduce organic waste disposal by 75% while also saving 20% of surplus edible food from being thrown out by 2025.

The law will be enforceable starting in January, but its passage did not include any funding from the state. That means cities like Long Beach have to figure out how it will comply with the new state law without the aid of state funding, which will likely result in increases to residential refuse bills.

Like other cities, Long Beach is expected to miss the enforcement deadline that is just months away, according to a recent city memo. But it will have to come into compliance soon.

Erin Rowland, a waste diversion and recycling officer in the city, said Long Beach is still trying to figure out how much the new program is going to cost.

It could include buying new trucks, issuing new green bins to customers and paying for haulers to transport the material to processing plants that accept organic waste. This month the city announced a pilot-program that includes 115 local businesses that will collect food scraps that will be delivered to the Puente Hills facility.

Galindo Calderon owns one of those participating businesses. His East Long Beach Flame Broiler location has been part of the program since June and every night they take the leftover carrots, broccoli, beef and chicken that doesn’t make it into their bowls and put them in a bin that the city collects. Calderon said it’s been a painless experience.

“If I can do something to help, I’m OK with it,” Calderon said of the program that will soon become mandatory. “I hope it helps reduce the pollution.”

While the Carson facility can only handle food scraps, others can handle both yard waste and food scraps and paper fibers, while newer technology at some private plants that the city doesn’t currently have access to allows for unsorted trash to be processed in compliance with the state’s new law.

“The technology does exist but if it’s feasible for us to access it is a different question,” Rowland said.

This could complicate things for Long Beach since it will likely only issue one new green can to customers who will be instructed to put all three types of materials into them. Rowland said that things could get easier as more sites are developed but the state currently has a need for about 150 more processing sites.

Rowland said the city is hopeful it can partner with a site that can handle all materials that will end up in the new green cans the city could soon be required to issue.

While there could be flexibility for cities like Long Beach in bringing its program online, the law allows jurisdictions to enforce the separation of organic materials with fines that can range from $50 to $500 depending on the type of violation starting January 2024.

Any violations occurring before that can be addressed with educational material, according to the law.

The post Trash ‘smoothies’ could be future sources of fuel, but cities first need a plan to process organic waste appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Long Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
Carson, CA
Society
Carson, CA
Government
City
Carson, CA
Local
California Government
Long Beach, CA
Society
Long Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Society
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Waste#Waste Disposal#Organic Food#Yard Waste#Food Drink#Rng#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Deadline extended for public comment on controversial rail project at Port of LA

The Port of Los Angeles announced today that the deadline was extended through Aug. 25 for people to provide public comment on the Revised Draft Environmental Impact Report for the Southern California International Gateway Project. The proposed project would create a BNSF intermodal rail yard facility that would eliminate truck trips from area freeways and […] The post Deadline extended for public comment on controversial rail project at Port of LA appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Public hearing scheduled for August as water commissioners propose raising water, sewer rates

The department said that the proposed 8% increase for water service and 10% increase for sewer rates will result in a roughly $5.39 change in monthly bills for the average customer. The increases are necessary to stabilize reserve funds and invest in aging pipes and the creation of new wells, according to department officials. The post Public hearing scheduled for August as water commissioners propose raising water, sewer rates appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Elite joint replacement care

Patients in need of full or partial joint replacements can be assured that their care at MemorialCare Joint Replacement Center at Long Beach Medical Center goes beyond what they might typically expect. The post Elite joint replacement care appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

A joint for a vaccine? Weed becomes latest giveaway in fight against COVID-19

Long Beach has tried giving away aquarium tickets, cheeseburgers and gaming systems to entice more residents to get vaccinated, but now a community group is taking a new approach by offering free joints for people who may still be holding out on getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The post A joint for a vaccine? Weed becomes latest giveaway in fight against COVID-19 appeared first on Long Beach Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy