“Listen to me, you that pursue justice, you that seek the Lord. Look to the rock from which you were hewn ...” — Isaiah 51. Whether vandalism at a local synagogue or suppression of voter rights or yet another mass shooting, so much destructive action is rooted in fear. We are often afraid of those who are different than we are. We are often afraid that there is not enough (money, power, rights) to go around. We are often afraid of change that we cannot control. We often do not just feel our fears, we act in our fears, then doing harm to others and ourselves.