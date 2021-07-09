This Is Mindy Kaling's Dream Dinner Party Guest

If you've ever hosted a dinner party, then you know half the work is determining the menu and who will be in attendance. But when you are not under any limitation as to who can come to the dinner party, the guest list might look a little different. While Ina Garten would stick to an amazing guest list of politicians, celebrity chefs and even some of her own friends in real life, Mindy Kaling has different plans. According to Bon Appétit, Kaling would only want to invite one single guest because she wouldn't want to share this person with anyone else.