England probably deserved its semifinal win on the balance of play, but the way the English advanced isn’t sitting well with some fans. A penalty kick called by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie in the 104th minute of stoppage time ultimately proved the difference in a 2-1 England victory over Denmark at Wembley Stadium. He judged Raheem Sterling to have been fouled in the box by Denmark’s Joakim Maehle, but there were a few issues with the play (cued up in the video below).