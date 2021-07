Is it coming home? England will play Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday, in what is the national team’s biggest game for 55 years.The furious debate over who Gareth Southgate should select has gradually died down over the course of the tournament as different players staked their claim and solidified their places.Only one or two spots in the starting line-up are really up for debate anymore, with question marks over the right-hand side of the attack and perhaps in central midfield.Even so, Southgate is yet to name an unchanged side at this tournament. Will Sunday...