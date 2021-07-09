Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Soldier killed during Korean War accounted for

By DPAA.mil
Posted by 
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TiFdh_0asH4t4800
Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby, 18, of Orangeburg, South Carolina. Photo credit DPAA

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby, 18, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for April 21, 2020.

In late 1950, Crosby was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Crosby’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Crosby’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Comments / 0

Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
670
Followers
648
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Mia Accounting Agency#Dpaa#Army Pfc#Company A 1st Battalion#32nd Infantry Regiment#7th Infantry Division#North Korean#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Militarynewsbrig.com

Korean War veteran’s remains identified

Jul. 17—After being reported missing in action in Korea 71 years ago, Army private first class Phillip T. Hoogacker will finally be laid to rest next week. His remains were among four bodies recovered in a group grave in the fall of 1954 as part of an agreement between the United Nations and North Korea and China to recover soldiers killed in the war. But it would take nearly 67 years before he was positively identified, which happened earlier this year thanks to a DNA match with his sister, Helen Fennel of Brunswick and a brother in Wisconsin.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Korean War Remains of South Carolina Soldier Identified

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A soldier from South Carolina who was killed in the Korean War will be buried in his hometown this summer, more than 70 years after he went missing in action. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Thursday it had accounted for Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby,...
Aerospace & Defenseseehafernews.com

Evers Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of Airman Killed During Korean War

Flags will be flying at half-staff Saturday across Wisconsin in honor of Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller of Evansville, who died serving in the Korean War. Airman Miller and 51 other military members on November 22nd, 1952 when their transport plane crashed into a mountain during a blizzard near Anchorage, Alaska. Airman Miller’s remains were identified in 2019 following a multi-year search by a joint Army and Air Force recovery team. Governor Tony Evers said in his order that “Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller gave the ultimate sacrifice, and we honor and remember his bravery and service as he returns home to his final resting place.” Miller will be laid to rest with fully military honors at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville on Saturday.
Fox11online.com

Flags to be lowered Saturday in memory of Korean War veteran

MADISON (WLUK) -- Flags across Wisconsin will be lowered to half-staff Saturday in honor of an airman who lost his life while serving in the Korean War. Airman 2nd Class Edward J. Miller was a native of Evansville, in southern Wisconsin. According to Gov. Tony Evers' office, Miller was one of 52 service members killed on Nov. 22, 1952, when a troop transport plane crashed into Mount Gannett in Anchorage, Alaska, during a blizzard.
salyersvilleindependent.com

Honor Flight seeking WWII, Korean War vets

KENTUCKY – The following was forwarded to the SI from Magoffin County Senior Citizens Director Marlene Howard to distribute to the public. All WWII and Korean War Veterans interested in taking the Honor Flight to Washington DC are encouraged to apply. Good Afternoon,. We are reaching out requesting your assistance...
MilitaryPosted by
Connecting Vets

Army Sgt. Hurlburt accounted for from World War II

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Sgt. John E. Hurlburt, 26, of Madison, Connecticut, killed during World War II, was accounted for Aug. 19, 2020. In July 1944, Hurlburt was a member of the 105th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Division. He was killed July 7 during...
Posted by
The Hill

National Guard sounds the alarm over $521M reimbursement for Capitol deployment

The National Guard said this week that if it does not receive the $521 million reimbursement for its help protecting Washington, D.C., following the Jan. 6 insurrection it will hinder the readiness of the guardsmen to respond to other situations. "Without reimbursement funding, there is significant impact on National Guard...
Norfolk, VAMilitary.com

Looking to Be Prepared for a War in the Atlantic, NATO Launches New Command

If the United States and Russia ever go toe-to-to in the Atlantic, the battle will be fought out of Norfolk, Virginia. NATO on Thursday celebrated the official launch of Joint Force Command-Norfolk, the first such command to be located in North America. It joins similar NATO commands in Brunssum, Netherlands, and Naples, Italy.
Militarysldinfo.com

USS America Amphibious Task Force in the Pacific

As seen in the featured photo from June 2, 2021, Vice Adm. Bill Merz, commander, U. S. 7th Fleet, is seen arriving aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of...
MilitaryTimes Daily

Russian military aircraft help fight wildfires in Siberia

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has used its heavy-lift transport planes to help douse wildfires in Siberia, the Defense Ministry said Saturday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MilitaryVoice of America

Pentagon Identifies 7 Suspects in Moise Killing Who Received US Military Training

WASHINGTON - At least seven Colombian nationals who were arrested by Haitian authorities in connection with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise received U.S. military or police training. A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the investigation, told VOA Friday that all seven...
Aerospace & DefenseWest Hawaii Today

Editorial: The US military needs a lot more recruits

The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan signals the end of a war that involved close to 800,000 American service members. Defending against new threats will require the U.S. to replenish its all-volunteer force with fresh recruits — a task made harder by the dwindling number of Americans willing and able to serve.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Soldiers of the War of 1812 at the Stephenson House

During the year 1814, the young United States was embroiled in a war with Great Britain, with battles on land and sea ranging from the great lakes and upper Canada to the borders of Spanish Florida. Benjamin Stephenson of Edwardsville is a Colonel of Illinois Territorial troops, while recruiting parties of the regular army travel across their districts trying to attract recruits.
Politicskfgo.com

Dutch court convicts Syrian of war crimes over killing of soldier

THE HAGUE(Reuters) – A Dutch court sentenced a 49-year-old Syrian man on Friday to 20 years in prison for war crimes over his role in the execution of a government soldier during Syria’s civil war. Judges said Ahmad al Khedr, also known as Abu Khuder, was a member of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy