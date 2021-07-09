SPAC vs. IPO: Key Differences

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIn the last few years, something called a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has become a popular way to raise capital. A SPAC, also known as a blank check company, bears some resemblance to an initial public offering (IPO), which is a more well-known means of raising capital. But there are key differences. In both cases, though, a SPAC and an IPO are ways for investors to get in on the ground floor of promising startups. If you want early stake in an emerging venture, work with a financial advisor so your choices match your goals and risk profile.

Stocks

IPO for SPAC Bilander Acquisition Corp. (TWCBU) Opens at $9.90

Today's IPO for SPAC Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TWCBU) (NASDAQ: TWCB) opened for trading at $9.90 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Economy
Benzinga

Heartflow Charts NYSE Debut IPO Via $2.4B SPAC Deal

Heartflow Holding Inc (NYSE: HFLO) aims to bring its noninvasive, artificial intelligence (AI)-based test for coronary heart disease to more doctors and patients via a SPAC merger with Longview Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: LGV). Once the deal, valued at an enterprise value of about $2.4 billion, is complete, the resulting...
Stocks

ANALYSIS: SPAC Frenzy Cools in Q2, Relinquishing IPO Lead

SPACs began to cool off, and cool off quickly, after the SEC expressed a range of concerns about the investment vehicle. The number of SPAC IPOs fell 79% from the first quarter to the second. The value of those SPAC IPOs dropped by over $84 billion, a decrease of more than 86%.
Markets
Benzinga

Assessing a Key Quality of Successful SPACs

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have quickly gained traction among investors that are looking to gain low-cost exposure to up-and-coming businesses and the opportunity to invest alongside experienced SPAC sponsor teams. With approximately $64 billion raised in funds via SPACs in 2020, SPACs might just be the fastest growing asset class in American equity markets.
Economy
Reuters

Fitness IPO gives SPACs a work over

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mark Wahlberg’s fitness company has shown that the projections bandied around in SPAC mergers can sometimes prove conservative. F45 Training, which puts workout-goers through 45-minute sessions, is planning an initial public offering roughly a year after abandoning a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. The delay has paid off: F45 is gunning for a value of $1.5 billion, 80% more than in the SPAC deal.
Stocks

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Major Shareholder Lionheart Equities, Llc Buys 185,000 Shares

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) major shareholder Lionheart Equities, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Business

SPAC/IPO Listings Take On International Flavor As India’s Paytm Dominates Pipeline

Listings and listing announcements this past week, across initial public offerings (IPOs) and special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), took on a decidedly international flavor. Among the biggest announcements: India payments behemoth Paytm is targeting a $2.2 billion IPO in India at a valuation of $25 billion. And as reported, the firm’s...
Stocks

SoftBank unit to invest in crypto exchange Bullish amid SPAC moves

SB Northstar LP, a business unit of SoftBank, is set to invest in the operator of a yet-to-be-launched crypto exchange as well as the special-purpose acquisition vehicle through which it plans to go public. Last week, Bullish unveiled its SPAC plans via a public filing, which could see the firm...
Business

Chime IPO: Will This Fintech Unicorn Go Public in 2021?

The Chime IPO is coming soon. The company is one of the most anticipated IPOs of 2021, and it’s set to go public in late 2021. So, what’s the latest news on the anticipated Chime IPO? Here’s what we know…. Chime IPO: The Business. Chime is a fintech startup that...
Business
MarketRealist

HeartFlow Is Going Public via a SPAC Merger, Key Details Revealed

HeartFlow Holding, Inc., or HeartFlow, has announced terms for its upcoming merger with a SPAC. The 11-year-old firm makes a non-invasive cardiac test for coronary artery disease patients who are stable but symptomatic. Article continues below advertisement. With statistics showing heart disease as the key cause of one-third of deaths...
Stocks

Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.87 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 506.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,723 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economy
MarketRealist

SES Battery to Go Public via SPAC—When Is the IPO Date?

It isn't just the brand-name electric vehicle companies like Tesla and Rivian that you should be thinking about. Behind every good EV is a quality battery, and that's precisely the corner that SES Holdings is inhabiting. On July 13, SES announced its plans to go public via a SPAC (special purpose acquisition company).
Stocks

Goldman Sachs posts $5.5 billion profit as the stock market booms

Goldman Sachs, once known as the Vampire Squid of Wall Street, may have gotten a friendlier makeover under CEO David Solomon. But the investment banking giant is still spreading its tentacles into many corners of the market — and making huge sums of money in the process. The bank said...
Economy

Earth Data Company Planet to Launch IPO Via SPAC Merger

Satellite imaging company Planet Labs is gearing up for an IPO launch through a SPAC merger with dMY Technology Group that will push the company’s valuation to $2.8 billion. Will Marshall, Planet co-founder and CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss how Planet helps everyday lives, collecting data from more than 200 satellites and providing feedback ranging from map updates to improving crop yields to border security information for governments.
Economy

This Week in Wealth Management Deals

Acquisitions and mergers were light this week, but advisor recruitment continued strong. Carson Group announced Bain Capital took a minoirty stake in the RIA, valuing it at $1 billion. Bain bought equity interests from Carson’s previous private equity owner, Long Ridge Equity Partners. Ron Carson, the CEO and founder of Carson Group, retains majority ownership of the Nebraska-based RIA.

