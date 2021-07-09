SPAC vs. IPO: Key Differences

In the last few years, something called a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has become a popular way to raise capital. A SPAC, also known as a blank check company, bears some resemblance to an initial public offering (IPO), which is a more well-known means of raising capital. But there are key differences. In both cases, though, a SPAC and an IPO are ways for investors to get in on the ground floor of promising startups. If you want early stake in an emerging venture, work with a financial advisor so your choices match your goals and risk profile.