A Golden Alert has been canceled for a 61-year-old man

UPDATE: Friday, July 9, 2021:

The Golden Alert has been canceled for Vernon “Lloyd” Lowery. He has been located and is safe.

-----

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Vernon “Lloyd” Lowery, 61, was last seen at his residence located at the 200 block of Lake Wales Drive, on Thursday, July 8, 2021, around 3:00 p.m.

Lowery suffers from Dementia. He is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 220 pounds, short salt and pepper hair, short facial hair, with a recent abrasion on his forehead. Lowery was last seen wearing a green tee shirt, blue sweatpants, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with knowledge of Lowery’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.