It’s been an odd past few days in the NHL, and in a noted change of pace from any developments over the past few months, it didn’t involve the Montreal Canadiens. For a person who typically starts their morning checking the NHL transactions page, Montreal’s continually improbable playoff run slowly led me away from that practice. That was until their 1-0 loss in a decisive Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, whereupon the 2021 offseason got off to a frenzied and, in my opinion, panicked start.