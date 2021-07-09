Cancel
Earth-observing satellite startup Planet is going public

By Mike Wall
Space.com
 8 days ago
Planet is going public, too. The San Francisco-based company, which operates the world's largest fleet of Earth-observing satellites, announced Wednesday (July 7) that it will merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV. Planet's move is part of a SPAC wave sweeping across the...

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

