With a lifetime caring relationship with nature, I’d like to offer a perspective on proposed industrial solar development in our beautiful rural Massachusetts. I support those who firmly believe solar is essential, in placing solar arrays on the rooftops of their homes and places of business. All the ‘big box’ stores have plenty of roof space to devote to solar. Businesses and apartment buildings in towns and cities likewise. That way, solar arrays will serve those who want them — and leave intact the little nature we have left.