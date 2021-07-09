Cancel
Black Widow Preview Night Box Office Sets Pandemic-Era Record

By Ryan Scott
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Widow has finally arrived in theaters and the early numbers suggest that Disney was right to hold off as long as they did. The latest from Marvel Studios pulled in a pandemic-era record $13.2 million during Thursday night previews. That means Scarlett Johansson's first solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on track for a massive opening weekend total, which is just what the movie business needs right now.

