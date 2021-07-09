Black Widow Preview Night Box Office Sets Pandemic-Era Record

In these days of streaming there seems to be no end to the new directions that franchises can branch off in, and Star Wars is no exception to the new rule that every story must be told. With that in mind, by the end 2016's Rogue One, we had been shown the long unanswered question of how the Rebel Alliance managed to get their hands on the blueprints of the Death Star but also discovered that the story didn't end well for the protagonists who had all been killed by the planet-destroying space station by the movie's credits. But four years later, Disney announced that Cassian Andor, one of the central characters of Rogue One, would be getting a spin-off prequel series.