Wolves football chief Scott Sellars is delighted signing permanently Rayan Ait-Nouri from Angers. The fullback penned a five-year contract yesterday. Sellars told the club's website: "We think Rayan is a great signing for the football club. He proved last season that he's a very talented player, with lots of potential – I thought he did well and kicked on towards the end of the season. He's a player who is only going to get better, he's a good boy, who works hard, and settled in well here.