Miami Hurricanes 2021 Position Preview: Offensive Line

In 2020, the Miami Hurricanes were 98th in sacks allowed (30 sacks allowed through 11 games and gave up an average of 2.73 sacks per game). The team had marked improvement from the mediocrity in the trenches in 2019 (averaged 3.5 yards per rush in 2019 and 4.2 per rush in 2020). But when you take into account the D’Eriq King surge—a QB who can extend plays and the pocket with his legs (averaged 4.1 yards per rush and was ranked 16th best in college football in creating points for his team), there are several areas for refinement. And whether it’s short-yardage blocking or beyond, these aspects will need to be addressed if the Canes want to take the ACC Coastal, and hopefully more, this year.