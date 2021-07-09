‘Yellowstone’ TV: Cole Hauser Drops Major Hint About Season 5 Filming Start Date

Excitement among fans of “Yellowstone” continues to build as the Paramount Network says we can all look forward to a fall premiere.

While fans were hoping for a late summer premiere for “Yellowstone” season four, they are happy to have a timeline in place. The brand new season should be arriving just as the leaves on the trees begin to change color. While fans were hoping for a premiere a little earlier in the year, the new timeline is building up excitement. There are many questions that the fourth season must answer as fans have kicked speculation into high gear.

While we wait for season four of “Yellowstone” to arrive, one of the show’s actors made some very interesting comments recently. In an interview with Halls Wines, Cole Hauser lets slip that action may be ready to pick back up again. Hauser plays the rough and tough cowboy Rip Wheeler on the show and he believes filming is about to begin.

“But I thought they were done filming the fourth season of ‘Yellowstone,'” you say.

This is correct as the fourth season shooting is all but complete and set to air later this year. But Hauser wasn’t speaking about season four — he was talking about season five!

‘Yellowstone’ Could Soon Begin Filming Season Five

In the interview, Hauser says “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is already working on a season five script. Furthermore, he says filming for the fifth season could begin as early as this month.

“Taylor is working on it right now and I think we will be back sometime in July,” he says. “I’m looking forward to getting back to Montana. Season five is going to be just wonderful, especially the way we end season four. I can’t give too much away but I think the audience will be happily surprised.”

One thing that stands out from the statement is Hauser pretty much confirms Rip will remain on “Yellowstone” Ranch for the foreseeable. For a show that isn’t shy about killing off characters, fans have to be happy that Rip isn’t going anywhere.

One of the most beloved characters on the show, Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler is a force to reckoned with. “Yellowstone” fans would love to see the character evolve even further through the fourth season. While Rip is a more than capable cowboy, his true value comes from strong loyalty to the Dutton family. The family’s patriarch, John Dutton, treats Rip like a son. In return, played the role of enforcer for the Dutton clan. He’s proven time and time again that are no lengths he won’t go to in order to protect the family. Rip also could have wedding bells in his future as he will marry John’s daughter, Beth Dutton. A “Yellowstone” wedding is what many fans want to see. Hopefully, we will get one in the upcoming new season.