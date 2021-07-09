Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Smoking has returned to Pennsylvania casinos after 1-year temporary ban

By Daniel Urie
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrons at Pennsylvania casinos are once again permitted to smoke in designated areas on the gaming floor. In Pennsylvania, most indoor smoking is prohibited at commercial establishments across the state due to legislation passed in 2008. But, one large exception to that rule where smoking is permitted is casinos, where facilities can designate smoking areas of up to 50 percent of the gaming floor.

