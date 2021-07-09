‘Murina’: Croatian Filmmaker Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic Swims Into Directors’ Fortnight With Her Debut Feature – Cannes

Actress turned first-time filmmaker Anaïs Volpé was on tenterhooks when she visited the Deadline studio midway through the premiere of her Directors’ Fortnight entry The Braves. Starring Souheila Yacoub and Déborah Lukumuena, it tells the two young Parisian actresses who enjoy a close bond and a friendly rivalry, until life gets in the way. The story, Volpé said, was a subject close to her own heart and drawn from her own memory. “I wanted to do a movie about friendship,” she said, “especially friendship between two women [who are working] in art. Because when I was young, I saw a lot of movies where women were rivals in art and I really wanted also to show how women can be also supportive, even if they are in going for the same [thing]—they can be also very supportive to each other. So, it was the main inspiration. And it was also an homage to what I felt when I arrived in Paris with my friends in the theater.”