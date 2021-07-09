Cancel
'Murina': Croatian Filmmaker Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic Swims Into Directors' Fortnight With Her Debut Feature – Cannes

By Diana Lodderhose
In an industry which is still largely grappling at putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to empowering female film directors, there will always be something encouraging about seeing a first-time female director debut her work at an international film festival. But when you meet writer-director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović, it’s hard to think that her name won’t be one that we continue to see in the director’s chair for years to come. The Croatian helmer, who has spent a chunk of her adult years in New York, is touching down on the Croisette for the first time with her debut feature Murina, which is premiering in the Directors’ Fortnight section of the festival tomorrow.

