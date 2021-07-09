PSEG-LI, Island Harvest launch summer food drive

PSEG Long Island and Island Harvest Food Bank are partnering on a summer food drive. The goal is to provide 21,000 healthy, nutritious meals for Long Island families. Organizer say summer, when there is often a decrease in donations as people go on vacation, is a challenging time for people with food insecurity. And children who are out of school don’t receive daily free or reduced-cost breakfast and lunch, which puts a heavier burden on many families. These struggles were exacerbated amid the pandemic.