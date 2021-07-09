Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rates Higher Today, Lower This Week. What's Next?

By by: Matthew Graham
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though rates rebounded to slightly higher levels on Friday, the week generally brought pleasant surprises as the mortgage market returned to levels not seen since February. Back in February, we were passing through the present rate range on the way UP, and there were few--if any--reasons to think we'd...

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Inflation#Fed Funds Rate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
BusinessMortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Recover Most of Yesterday's Losses

Mortgage rates moved higher yesterday after a poorly-received 30yr bond auction (. ). The bond market began to heal in the overnight trading session. By the time US traders clocked in this morning, more than half of the weakness had been erased. As the day progressed, things have only improved. All this despite another hotter-than-expected inflation report (something that traditionally puts upward pressure on rates) to kick off the day.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates End the Week Lower | July 3, 2021

Mortgage rates trended lower this week. By the end of the week, the average rate for a 30-year loan was 3.41% — down 0.028 percentage points than on Monday. Still, rates have managed to stay above the 3.4% mark for most of the week. Whether they stay in this range or slide lower once again remains to be seen.
BusinessMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Day Ahead: 5.6% Producer-Level Inflation? No Big Deal

The bond market doesn't tend to care about wholesale inflation (PPI) relative to the mainstream indices (CPI, PCE), but a number as high as 5.6% might give us some pause. Or at least we might have have imagined it would before this morning. Bonds didn't think twice about taking it in stride. Combine that with yesterday morning's tame reaction to the highest CPI in 30 years and a Powell speech (later today at Congress) that reiterates the commitment to ongoing accommodation, and bonds are off to a solid start.
BusinessMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Day Ahead: Fed Accommodation Trade in Full Effect After Hotter Inflation

We came into today expecting some asymmetric risk in favor of the bond market due to the recent tendency to take inflation numbers in stride. In simpler terms, that meant a report that was near forecasts (or just slightly higher) wouldn't necessarily need to result in bond market weakness, but all bets were off for a bigger beat. We got the bigger beat (4.5 vs 4.0 core y/y) and bonds can't help but acknowledge it.
MarketsValueWalk

Interest Rates: Making the Improbable Today’s Reality

The US Federal Reserve has raised its interest rate guidance for 2023; and potentially late 2022. Oddly enough, interest rates have moved lower since the last Fed meeting. I see an opportunity today. DG Value posts a double-digit return for the first half of 2021. DG Value Partners II was...
EconomyFXStreet.com

US: NY Fed's GDP Nowcast stays unchanged at 3.2% for Q2 after this week's data

"News from this week’s data releases left the nowcast for 2021:Q2 largely unchanged, and increased the nowcast for 2021:Q3 by 0.4 percentage point," the NY Fed explained in its publication. "A positive surprise from Empire State Manufacturing survey data accounted for most of the increase in 2021:Q3." This report doesn't...
Businessrealtor.com

🔴 Video: Weekly Economic and Housing Market Update

To keep up with the rapid changes COVID-19 is causing in the economy and housing market, the realtor.com® economics team provides a weekly blog and video update on the relevant real estate and economic information you need to know to navigate the housing market in these challenging times. This week,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

The Fed is out of step with some of the other central banks

Outlook: The US calendar includes retail sales, already acknowledged as disappointing because of auto sales (because of the chip shortage). We also get May business inventories, used by egghead economists like the Atlanta Fed to predict GDP. Then there is the University of Michigan preliminary July consumer confidence report and associated inflation expectations. The consumer is never right about inflation but the point is that high expectations can become a self0fulfilling prophecy. Finally, TICS will disclose capital flows but is several months late and garners attention only when some news outlet is looking for a headline.
BusinessSFGate

Mortgage rates continue to drift downward

Inflation is heating up and the economy is improving, yet mortgage rates keep falling. According to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.88%, with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.9% a week ago and 2.98% a year ago.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Mortgage rates dip slightly to 2.88%

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell two basis points from the week prior to 2.88%, according to mortgage rates data released Thursday by Freddie Mac‘s PMMS. According to Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, the decline provides modest relief to those who are looking to buy homes in a tough market, with scant inventory and mounting home price appreciation.
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Rises in Response to UK Inflation Data

The pound regained its footing on Wednesday morning after consumer price data showed UK inflation continues to soar. Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the Consumer Price Index jumped sharply to 2.5% in June from 2.1% in May – exceeding economists’ forecasts of a 2.2% rise and well above the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2% target.
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: More Money Could Be Coming In

There have been multiple debates persisting in the US Congress regarding the stimulus check payment and how many dollars will be spent. According to reports from multiple news media, there is a huge question about who gets how much money. Quite a few congressmen have been pushing for multiple stimulus...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: More Upside on Fed Bets, Safe-Haven Flows

US Dollar benefiting from strong fundamental backdrop. Accelerated bets on taper talks helping fuel USD Strength. Safe-haven flows aiding Greenback as Asia battle Covid. The US Dollar finds itself in a solid fundamental position that may lead to further gains as Federal Reserve taper talk bets increase. Traders began to ramp up bets on accelerated monetary policy tightening following June’s FOMC meeting, which showed an upward revision in the Fed’s Dot Plot. Nevertheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has pushed back on the notion that the central bank will begin tapering soon. The dovish pushback saw investors move back into US Treasuries.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Admiring the Fed's juggling act

USD/JPY rebounds from 109.80 support, 50-day moving average. BOJ keeps policy stable, cuts growth forecast for 2021. Fed Chair Powell admits inflation, says in active consideration of economic progress. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees modest USD/JPY strength ahead. American economic growth is expected to be twice as fast as Japan’s and...
BusinessAgriculture Online

Inflation and interest rates

There has been some debate as to whether the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates to cool the economy. At least it seems there is debate within the Federal Reserve. Most of us have probably experienced higher prices in almost every avenue of our spending. Gasoline prices are higher, lumber prices are higher, food prices are higher, labor costs are higher and consequently, the value of our dollar is eroding. The debate seems to be that due to post COVID-19 supply disruptions, higher prices are reflective of limited availability in the short term and not necessarily a sign of long-term inflationary concerns. It is just a spike. Central bank officials in June suggested a 3% gain in 2021 and 2.1% the year after. This week, the New York Fed’s survey of consumer expectations over the next 12 months jumped to 4.8%.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Most JGB yields rise; traders shrug off BOJ growth forecast

TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds rose from multi-month lows on Friday, while investors appeared to have shrugged off Bank of Japan’s decision to leave stimulus settings unchanged. The central bank cut this fiscal year’s growth forecast on Friday, but maintained its view the economy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy