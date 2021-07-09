Cancel
Michigan Cannabis Sales Hit $149M In June, Adult-Use Sales Up 140% YoY

By Jelena Martinovic
Michigan cannabis sales totaled $149 million in June, according to the state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency. That's a 60% growth compared to the same month of 2020. The June cannabis sales do not differ much from those in May, as they have been hovering around $150 million for the third consecutive month after hitting $115.4 million in March, representing a substantial increase compared to the previous period.

