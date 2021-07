The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in America, as well as much of the world. The pandemic is still raging on, but mainly for the unvaccinated. Donna Skoda is the commissioner of the Summit County Health Department, and she joined the Ray Horner Morning Show to talk about the dangers of this variant. Skoda strongly encourages everyone who has not received their vaccines to do so, and assures that the three vaccines available put up a great fight against the variant.