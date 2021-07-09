Rachel L.H. Bartling
Rachel L.H. Bartling joins the Wold Healthcare team in St. Paul as a Healthcare Principal. With over 22 years of healthcare experience in design, planning, real estate development and construction, she brings creativity and a collaborative spirit to creating the best healthcare delivery models for our communities. Her expertise includes leading healthcare projects through Lean Methodology to bring innovative and sustainable design solutions that provide exemplary patient and staff experience.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0