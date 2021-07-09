Cancel
Rachel L.H. Bartling

bizjournals
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel L.H. Bartling joins the Wold Healthcare team in St. Paul as a Healthcare Principal. With over 22 years of healthcare experience in design, planning, real estate development and construction, she brings creativity and a collaborative spirit to creating the best healthcare delivery models for our communities. Her expertise includes leading healthcare projects through Lean Methodology to bring innovative and sustainable design solutions that provide exemplary patient and staff experience.

www.bizjournals.com

Businessbizjournals

Rebecca Kappel

Altus Properties is pleased to announce that Rebecca Kappel has joined the company as Director, Marketing. Rebecca was formerly a strategy director and partner at a marketing agency based in St. Louis and Chicago. This addition establishes the in-house marketing capability at Altus, allowing for greater control over brand and creative, increased efficiency, and expanded communication strategies. Rebecca graduated from Drake University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design.
Businessbizjournals

Courtney Wileman

Courtney joined Ingenium as a Project Manager in March 2021. She has worked with 20+ local companies in client-facing positions in the Marketing and Human Resources industries in the Louisville area. She is skilled in building trusted client relationships, implementing creative solutions, problem-solving, and was nominated in 2020 by the American Ad Federation for the Hot 10 awards. She manages marketing, social, and operations projects. Welcome to #teamingenium.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Lunch 14: Frontiers

The latest edition of the University of Virginia’s design journal, LUNCH 14 turns a critical eye to the myth of the frontier and wonders what relevance remains for the field of design beyond the nostalgia and embedded power dynamics. Within the journal, this task is divided into four sections: Edges explores the form of the frontier, unravelling the linear border condition and investigating the spatial possibilities for intervention and interaction along its boundaries. Wilds flips the narrative around, picking apart established categorizations of wild and tame to deny their separateness. Metrics examines the reciprocal nature between our conception of the frontier and the tools we use to observe and quantify it. Finally, Culture takes on the “us” and “them” of the frontier, shifting our perception of this as a binary divide to a growing rhizomatic network of beings: where the meeting of cultures does not mean appropriation, erasure, and dominance but a hope for generative complexity.
Chicago, ILhospitalitynet.org

Rhonda Drury

Nobu Hotel Chicago proudly announces the appointment of Rhonda Drury to Director of Sales and Marketing. A Chicago native with 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Drury is poised to lead sales and marketing at Nobu Hotel Chicago, part of the thriving global luxury brand Nobu Hospitality and the first Midwest location.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mental Health and Environmental Exposures

Our personal environment is vital to our well-being. Your mood is based on a number of things and that includes the quality of surrounding that you dwell in. It could be your place of work or at home where you spend most of your time. Some of the things that can hurt your mental and physical health are pollution from such things as sound and physical matter.
Family Relationshipsbizjournals

Plan to transition the family business

As the future approaches, family business owners consider exactly how they will transfer their precious business into the hands and control of the next generation. As closely held family businesses expand over time, the needs of the families relying on these businesses are expanding as well. Growth of a business is often viewed in linear metrics — revenue and profitability. However, families can expand exponentially through generations. Such a dynamic creates demands that significantly impact culture, performance, and decision- making, punctuating the need for a succession strategy that aligns the family’s intentions, goals, and cash-flow requirements through multiple generations.
Economybizjournals

Christine Kocot McCoy

As executive vice president and general counsel at Ascension, Christine Kocot McCoy shifted from a geographical model with attorneys assigned to a specific region to a national system in which attorneys focus on practice area expertise, such as business transactions, real estate, clinical, regulatory and medical staff. And the moves paid off.
Workoutsbizjournals

Entrepreneur combines line dancing and fitness with new fitness studio

A female entrepreneur is aiming to combine fitness and line dancing in a way where sneakers and water bottles meet whiskey and cowboy boots. Elizabeth Mooney is opening the first brick-and-mortar studio of Country Fusion, a fitness studio that unites line dancing lessons with an exercise class. “I wanted a...
Businessbizjournals

Big job gains for two Albany-area industries, but still not fully back

The leisure and hospitality and food industries, which were hit hard by the pandemic, are showing some signs of a comeback. Both industries saw job gains in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area in June 2021 after months of cuts and then stagnant growth. The leisure and hospitality industry added 13,800 jobs...
Petsbizjournals

Krishna Walker

In June 2020, amid the global pandemic, Krishna Walker became general counsel for CareVet, a rapidly growing veterinary practice management group with facilities throughout the United States. In just one short year, Walker has completed numerous acquisitions, assisting CareVet in supporting veterinary practices in more than 25 U.S. states. Since...
Kentucky Statebizjournals

Norton Healthcare touts area-first health program with $250,000 gift

The gift comes from a major insurer in the state of Kentucky. Most Admired CEOs Awards honor outstanding chief executives (and those holding equivalent titles — including, but not limited to, owner, executive director, president and managing principal) in the Louisville area at for-profit and nonprofit companies.
Austin, TXbizjournals

Austin's 8VC to build, invest in startups with storage giant Lineage Logistics

8VC became one of the biggest and most prominent venture capital firms in Austin almost as soon as it shifted its headquarters to the Texas capital from San Francisco. Now it’s formalizing a long-standing relationship with a refrigerated storage giant in an effort to identify emerging technologies seen as key to the shipping and logistics sector.
Politicsbizjournals

The rise of NIMBYs

It can cost real estate execs millions of dollars if projects are delayed or denied. However, these residents argue new construction may impact the environment while changing their way of life.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

Prado Group eyes new opportunities with investment fund

In the two years leading up to the pandemic, San Francisco-based Prado Group sold off a chunk of its portfolio — more than 50 buildings. Now the real estate investment and development company is scouting for new opportunities. Prado announced on Thursday the first $200 million closing of its Prado...
Softwarebizjournals

Milwaukee-based recruiting software firm Circa buys DiversityJobs

Circa, a Milwaukee-based recruiting software company formerly known as LocalJobNetwork, has acquired Colorado-based DiversityJobs, according to a Wednesday announcement. Founded in 1994, Circa is owned by Infosoft Group LLC. In addition to recruiting products, it provides technology for complying with the U.S. Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which requires federal contractors to take affirmative action and follow non-discrimination laws in hiring.

