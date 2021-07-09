Tourism businesses see strong July 4 weekend, but workforce shortage a major problem

There should be plenty of smiles around Boothbay Harbor due to returning tourists filling local restaurants and inns. Several restaurants report business is up 30% over 2019. But instead of smiles, there are a lot of tense faces. Problems resulting from a labor and food shortage have several restaurants closing one to two days a week during their busiest season. Brady’s Pub owner Jen Mitchell is experiencing a 30% increase in business. Brady’s is already closed one day per week. A perfect storm of a regional labor and food shortage has resulted in the pub closing on Thursdays, too.