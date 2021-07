Acustica Audio has updated its Ivory mastering effect plugin suite. Ivory5 includes 2 equalizers, 2 compressors, 2 dynamic equalizers and a new powerful limiter. Each of these modules has been carefully crafted with the goal of building a set of awesome-sounding, mastering-grade tools. Ivory5 is a transparent yet extremely musical processors suite that shines on just about everything you throw it on. Whether you are a mastering engineer, looking for the utmost grade of control in the studio, or you are mixing and producing your next big hit – and you need powerful, versatile tools for shaping your subgroups – Ivory has you covered.