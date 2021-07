A wildfire raging in Oregon for the past ten days has grown to the fifth largest blaze in the state’s history and is producing “fire clouds”.The Bootleg Fire has burned through 241,000 acres, an area greater than the size of New York City, and is destroying about 1,000 acres every hour in the southern part of the state close to the California border.Warnings were issued on Friday over the collapse of “fire clouds” - columns of dust and ash up to six miles (10km) high that spread embers when they fall. The phenomenon caused the evacuation of two...