Yuga’s Art Gallery: Sunset Harpists
A few things I associate with summer are long days and short nights, trips to the beach, and strolls in town with an ice cream in my hand. Unfortunately, I can’t go to the beach for a swim or admire city buildings at the moment. Instead, I look up at the sky as the sun sets, especially when there are clouds to be dramatically painted by the sun, and try to ignore the neighbor’s barking dog in the background. But then I found this pretty painting with not only a sunset but also the sea and two of my favorite girls in the Legend of Zelda series, and my summer day became a little better.zeldauniverse.net
Comments / 0