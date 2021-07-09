Nintendo Switch OLED’s website confirms revision will use the same Joy-Con controllers

After months of fan speculation, Nintendo today confirmed rumors that a new Switch console is on the way. Nintendo’s updated OLED model for the Nintendo Switch. The OLED model—no cute or snappy name yet—replaces the Nintendo Switch’s 6-inch 720p LCD panel with a 7-inch OLED screen. LCD screens rely on a backlight for illumination, while individual pixels on an OLED screen produce their own light, which means the screen offers myriad advantages: better viewing angles, deeper blacks, and higher brightness levels that should help make playing outside in direct sunlight less of a squint-fest. Notably, Nintendo’s announcement does not mention 4K, which last-gen consoles like the Xbox One S and X and the PlayStation 4 Pro all boasted. (The standard Switch model outputs at 1080p when it’s docked.)
