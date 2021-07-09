Nintendo Switch OLED’s website confirms revision will use the same Joy-Con controllers

Nintendo is releasing a new Switch in October. Are you surprised? You shouldn’t be. After all, this is the company that released six 3DSes over seven years. But the Switch OLED is nothing like the rumored Switch Pro we’ve heard so much about in various reports and leaks. Where is the support for 4K or the improved processor that supports Nvidia’s DLSS tech? Well, that’s not what this model is. But if you’ve been paying attention, a refresh like this was always possible and is in-line with what Nintendo has done before.