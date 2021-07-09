Cancel
Franklinton, LA

Community Calendar for July 10-11, 2021

By Staff Reports
bogalusadailynews.com
 8 days ago

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Louisiana Department of Health will be hosting two COVID-19 “Back to School” community vaccination events on Saturday, July 10. Both will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The locations are Franklinton High School gym, located at 1 Demon Circle, or the Pine High School gym, located at 28315 Louisiana Highway 424. This event is by appointment or by walk-in. Schedule a vaccination time by calling 985-543-4880.

