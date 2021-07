Hopefully you’ve had the opportunity to get your lawns and gardens in great shape as we hit the midway point of the three summer months. Our Public Works teams wanted to offer a few reminders regarding water usage and grass clippings. Odd/even and time-of-day watering restrictions are in effect. Residents may water lawns and/or gardens every other day, based on the last digit of your house number. In addition, no watering is allowed any day between noon and 4 p.m. Watering is also prohibited on the 31st of the month. Homeowners could be cited and fined for watering during unauthorized time periods. If you have new seed or sod, you can secure a temporary permit allowing you to water outside the City’s schedule. Contact Public Works at (651) 458-2808.