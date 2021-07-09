Cancel
TV Series

‘Cursed’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

By Nellie Andreeva
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: There will be no second season for Cursed. Netflix quietly has canceled the fantasy series, which is based on a key character from the King Arthur legend, after one season, I have learned. The cast has been released to pursue other opportunities. Based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s...

