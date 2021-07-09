Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

‘Golf Course Killer’ bound victims with tape before killing them, chilling details emerge

By Leigh Egan
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVU0o_0asH0hZo00

New details have been released in connection with the brutal trip murder of three people at an Atlanta area golf course.

As CrimeOnline previously reported, the man now in custody for a triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club golf course in Kennesaw on Saturday was arrested hours after the shooting in another county for multiple vehicle violations, having a fake ID, and driving while intoxicated.

Bryan Rhoden bonded out of DeKalb County Jail on Tuesday, jail records show, but he was arrested again Thursday and charged with the murders of golf pro, Gene Siller, 41; Henry Valdez, 46; and Paul Pierson, 75.

Court documents indicate that Valdez and Pierson were dead in the back of a Dodge Ram truck when the suspect got the vehicle stuck in the green near the 10th hole. Siller, who was at the golf course at the same time, walked over to the truck to see what was going on, AJC reports.

When the suspect spotted Siller, he shot him in the head and fled the scene.

An arrest warrant indicates that both Valdez and Pierson were found with their hands, legs and mouths bound up with tape. It’s unclear where the shootings took place and why they were at the golf club, as the suspect and victims have no connection to the area.

Authorities said additional details will come out during court, but Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said the suspect’s name came up within a few days of the shooting.

Cox also said investigators are certain Siller was unknown to either the other two victims or the shooter The truck was registered in Pierson’s name. Cox said detectives were “exploring the relationship between the two victims in the vehicle” and Rhoden.

The story continues to develop. Check back for updates.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to our latest episode below.

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most – your children.

[Feature Photo: Bryan Rhoden/Police Handout]

Comments / 207

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
2K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Shooting#Murder#Dodge#Ajc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Golf
Related
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Girl, 13, crushes Uber Eats driver to death while stealing his car, then blames him for taking her phone

A teen girl found guilty of murder after carjacking an Uber Eats driver earlier this year was sentenced this week in juvenile court, according to reports. As CrimeOnline previously reported, 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar was killed in March after two girls, ages 13 and 15 at the time, tried to steal his vehicle in Washington D.C. The car ended up crashing in Southeast D.C., off of Vann Street.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Houston couple and their six-year-old daughter are executed in their apartment while wounded child, 10, held her one-year-old brother in her arms and played dead until the masked shooter fled

Police in Houston are hunting for a gunman who executed a couple and their six-year-old daughter, threw a baby by the hair and wounded a 10-year-old child who survived by playing dead and was able to call her grandmother on FaceTime to summon help. The triple homicide unfolded at 10.30pm...
Marion County, SCWMBF

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to the death of a woman in Marion County, according to authorities. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace identified the suspect as Corey Dontray Rowell. Jail records show Rowell is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a...
CelebritiesPosted by
CrimeOnline

Rapper shot 64 TIMES while walking out of jail in apparent ambush: Police

A man was killed outside an Illinois jail on Saturday in an apparent ambush shooting that left two other people wounded. The Chicago Tribune reported that Londre Sylvester, 31, was shot 64 times across the street from the Cook County Jail after he was released from the facility on electronic monitoring. Police said Sylvester suffered gunshot wounds to his head and other parts of his body.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Rossanna Delgado: Eighth suspect arrested over dismemberment of Georgia taxi driver

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Georgia taxi driver whose burnt remains were found cut up in a cabin in the woods, according to state authorities.Juan Ayala-Rodgriuez was taken into custody by the United State’s Marshall Service in Mexico for his alleged involvement in the murder of Rossanna Delgado, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. According to law enforcement, there are eight suspects in total over the murder of Ms Delgado, a 37-year-old mother of two, who worked as driver for the ride-share app, Lyft.Three other suspects connected to the case remain...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
BET

Uncle Of Darnella Frazier, Who Filmed The Death Of George Floyd, Dies In Police Car Crash

Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed the killing of George Floyd, has tragically lost her uncle. According to CBS News, in the early hours of July 6, Leneal Frazier, 40, was hit by a police vehicle that was chasing a car after a carjacking. The suspect got away, but the police car crashed into two other cars unrelated to the chase. Family members confirmed Leneal Frazier died.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Autumn Hallow: Despite 30 police calls, dad and stepmom starve, withhold water & beat beloved girl to death

The father and stepmother of slain Minnesota girl Autumn Hallow admitted in court this week that they killed the child while doling out punishment. As CrimeOnline previously reported, an autopsy revealed that 8-year-old Autumn had atrophied muscles and significant hair loss, puncture wounds on her head, bleeding on the brain and in the abdomen, and bruises on her hips and hands.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Oxygen

18-Year-Old Beat Grandmother To Death With A Bat As His Girlfriend Watched

In the Atlanta suburb of Fairburn, Georgia, 58-year-old grandmother Toni Abad was known by family and friends as a kind, caring woman who always helped people in need. The discovery of Abad’s lifeless body in the trunk of her car on December 22, 2017 shocked her loved ones and the entire community, according to “Killer Couples,” airing Fridays at 8/7c on Oxygen.

Comments / 207

Community Policy