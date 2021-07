If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. Highland Baptist Church, located at 21022 Louisiana Highway 21, will welcome Bro. Bobby Ready to its church on Sunday, July 11. He will be preaching at 10:30 a.m., singing a couple of songs. He will return at 6 p.m. that night to sing.