US Dollar (DXY) chart remains positive. US retail sales and sentiment data round off the week. The US dollar basket (DXY) continues to edge higher, aided in part by a slightly weaker Euro, and is now pressing against a series of recent highs between 92.77 and 92.84, despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish rhetoric. Powell continues to look through the recent surge in US price pressures – June core inflation y/y printed at 4.5% this week – believing that the current inflationary trend is temporary in nature and will subside soon. Later in the session, May US retail sales data will be released (13:30 BST) before the latest University of Michigan sentiment data crosses the screens at 15:00 GMT. The headline consumer sentiment reading is expected to move higher – 86.5 vs. 85.5 in June – while all eyes will also be on the two inflation expectations readings to see how American households view current and future US inflation trends.