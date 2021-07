Justine Skye first garnered fame on Tumblr, where she released a series of originals and covers that helped land her a deal with Atlantic Records in 2013. Three years later, she moved to Roc Nation and dropped her debut album Ultraviolet. Between label switches and multiple EPs, Skye has built a consistent R&B catalog: seven projects in eight years. Now, as an independent artist—a decision she said freed her from the confines of major-label creative control—her latest project attempts to cement her as a prominent R&B force and not just a model and influencer.